Beyond ‘Furiosa’: George Miller Teases Future Of The ‘Mad Max’ Franchise

Furiosa; The latest movie, in the Mad Max series has made an impact at the box office even though some think it could have done better. There’s no doubt that this prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road will become more popular once its available on home entertainment and streaming services.
So, what comes next for this apocalyptic series? George Miller, the creator of the Mad Max world has hinted at some possibilities.
In an interview with USA Today, Miller mentioned the idea of a prequel that delves into Max Rockatanskys backstory before Fury Road.
Talking about plans Miller said,
“There’s a story about Max from the year before we see him in Fury Road that we still have. Its called ‘Max, in the Wasteland’ exploring what shapes him as a character. If things work out well I’d be thrilled to pursue it.”
There’s more to come! Miller also hinted at the possibility of another movie focusing on Furiosa exploring what happens after she takes control.
“I’ve often wondered about what happens to Furiosa after she reaches the Citadel and bids farewell, to Max as he heads off into the Wasteland… I often think; ‘What challenges does she face at the top of the power structure? Does she fall into the pitfalls as many revolutionaries do? You know how yesterdays hero can easily turn into tomorrows tyrant, a theme in stories.”
Fans are thrilled about the idea of diving into these characters and their world. Given Miller’s track record, we can trust that any upcoming Mad Max projects will be in capable hands.
Have you felt the intensity of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? The film is currently showing in theaters.