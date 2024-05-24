Why We Love Giant Monsters: Adam Wingard Explains The Monsterverse’s Enduring Popularity

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
L to r) GODZILLA and KONG in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Monsterverse is on fire! With five films and two series under its belt, the world can’t seem to get enough of Godzilla and Kong. The latest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is roaring its way to box office success, proving the franchise’s enduring appeal.

But what’s the secret behind this cinematic universe’s triumph? Adam Wingard, the director of both The New Empire and Godzilla vs. Kong, has a theory. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Wingard)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire still playing in theaters.

