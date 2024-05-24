‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Returns With Season 5: Trailer Teases Miley Cyrus & Charles Barkley Interviews

Buzz is building around the trailer for the fifth season of David Letterman’s hugely successful Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premieres June 12th.
The upcoming season promises another round of candid conversations with two iconic figures: Grammy-winning musician Miley Cyrus and NBA legend Charles Barkley.
As Letterman explores Cyrus’s transformation from child star to global sensation and Barkley’s rise from basketball dominance to outspoken commentator, expect his signature wit and insightful questions. You can anticipate candid reflections on their lives, careers, and the challenges they’ve faced along the way.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 5 premieres June 12 on Netflix.