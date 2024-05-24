Jonathan Bailey Totally Gets The ‘Bridgerton’ Obsession

The Bridgerton phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. In its first week of streaming, the new batch of episodes from the show’s third season easily dominated the Netflix viewing charts; at the same time, the release of the new season helped lift both of the show’s previous seasons into the streamer’s Top 10. The show’s success hasn’t been lost on its cast — as Jonathan Bailey spoke about how everyone who works on the show has found the show to be as intriguing and entertaining as the audience has. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Bailey)