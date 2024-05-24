John Krasinski Raves About Ryan Reynolds’ Performance In ‘IF’

For the charming family film IF, John Krasinski truly gave it his all. In addition to writing, directing, producing, and even providing the voice of a character, he put together an A-list cast that is unimaginable. Imagine Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Awkwafina contributing their voices to make this fantastical universe come to life.
Reynolds once again shows why he’s one of Hollywood’s top actors by demonstrating his charisma and humorous ability. Krasinski’s admiration for Reynolds was evident in his excitement over landing him for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)