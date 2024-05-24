Good Vibrations & Family Ties: Mike Love’s Reflections On ‘The Beach Boys’

The iconic sounds of The Beach Boys are back in the spotlight with a brand-new documentary now streaming on Disney+. Directed by acclaimed producer and filmmaker Frank Marshall (the director behind The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart), The Beach Boys is a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes revelations, and candid interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, and other music legends.
Spanning over six decades of music history, The Beach Boys’ legacy is undeniable. But with countless hit songs, iconic albums, and a whirlwind of both public and private events, one might wonder what moment stands out most in the band’s memory. Lead singer Mike Love shares a heartwarming reflection. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Love)