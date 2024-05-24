Good Vibrations & Family Ties: Mike Love’s Reflections On ‘The Beach Boys’

By Hollywood Outbreak
CALIFORNIA – CIRCA 1964: Rock and roll band “The Beach Boys” perform onstage in circa 1964 in California. (L-R) Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson, Mike Love. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Via Disney+

The iconic sounds of The Beach Boys are back in the spotlight with a brand-new documentary now streaming on Disney+. Directed by acclaimed producer and filmmaker Frank Marshall (the director behind The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart), The Beach Boys is a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes revelations, and candid interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, and other music legends.

Spanning over six decades of music history, The Beach Boys’ legacy is undeniable. But with countless hit songs, iconic albums, and a whirlwind of both public and private events, one might wonder what moment stands out most in the band’s memory. Lead singer Mike Love shares a heartwarming reflection. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Love)

 

Dive into the rich history and enduring legacy of The Beach Boys – stream the documentary now on Disney+.

