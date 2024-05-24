‘Garfield’ 2.0: Chris Pratt Reveals How The Iconic Cat Embraces Modern Life

After 45 years of lasagna-loving adventures, Garfield is back on the big screen in a fresh new way! From comic strips to TV shows and even past films (remember Bill Murray’s iconic voice?), our favorite feline has seen it all. But this time, Marvel’s own Chris Pratt takes the reins as the voice of Garfield in The Garfield Movie, a 2024 reimagining of the beloved cat.
But how does this Garfield fit into our modern world? Pratt explains (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Sounds purr-fectly relatable, doesn’t it? Don’t miss the chance to see Garfield’s latest escapades in theaters now!