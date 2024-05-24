‘Fantasmas’ Trailer Reveals Julio Torres’ Surreal New York City Comedy

Mark your calendars for June 7th, when the HBO Original comedy series Fantasmas, created, directed, and starring Julio Torres, premieres. This six-episode series follows Torres on a fantastical journey through an alternate New York City as he searches for a lost earring, encountering quirky characters and exploring themes of connection and isolation.
With a star-studded cast featuring Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Emma Stone, and more, Fantasmas promises to be a unique and visually stunning comedy experience. Don’t miss it on HBO and Max!