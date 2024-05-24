‘Fantasmas’ Trailer Reveals Julio Torres’ Surreal New York City Comedy

By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by Atsushi Nishijima/HBO

Mark your calendars for June 7th, when the HBO Original comedy series Fantasmas, created, directed, and starring Julio Torres, premieres. This six-episode series follows Torres on a fantastical journey through an alternate New York City as he searches for a lost earring, encountering quirky characters and exploring themes of connection and isolation.

With a star-studded cast featuring Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Emma Stone, and more, Fantasmas promises to be a unique and visually stunning comedy experience. Don’t miss it on HBO and Max!

