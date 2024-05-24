Director Gotham Chopra: Half-Documentarian, Half-Shrink

As a director, Gotham Chopra has chosen to work on a number of intriguing projects over the years, including documentaries covering his famous father (Deepak Chopra) and championship-winning athletes like Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, David Ortiz, LeBron James, and Victor Cruz. For his most recent docuseries, he turned his sights on one of his favorite bands, Bon Jovi, for Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. When we spoke to Chopra, he talked about how he approaches his documentary subjects in a way that almost feels like psychology.
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is currently streaming on Hulu.