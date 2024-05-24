Anya Taylor-Joy Was ‘Mad As Hell’ (in a Good Way) To Audition For ‘Furiosa’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fans and critics alike are buzzing about the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in theaters. George Miller, the esteemed filmmaker of the prior Mad Max films returned to direct this installment of the series, which functions as a prequel. Miller looked for a new face for this prequel, and after Charlize Theron’s memorable portrayal of Imperator Furiosa in the first film, he cast Anya Taylor-Joy, who is a superb actress best known for The Queen’s Gambit.

Taylor-Joy revealed the whirlwind of emotions she experienced when Miller reached out, inviting her to audition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)

Experience the origins of a legendary warrior in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, now playing in theaters.

