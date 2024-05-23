With ‘Lion King’s’ Music, Jon Favreau Didn’t Want To Mess With Success

When Disney made the original animated version of The Lion King, the studio invested heavily in the film’s music, enlisting Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice for the film’s original songs and Hans Zimmer for its score. Of course, it was an investment that paid off handsomely — the soundtrack album has sold more than 7 million copies, and all four of The Lion King’s Oscar nominations were for the film’s music. (Zimmer won for Best Original Score, while Can You Feel the Love Tonight beat out Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata for Best Original Song.) When the studio decided to remake the film in 2019, director Jon Favreau was faced with a lot of choices about how he wanted to make his film different than the original. At the time of the film’s release, Favreau told us he realized that, when it came to the music, there wasn’t much he could do that would surpass the original. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Favreau)