Celine Dion’s Unbreakable Spirit: A First Look At ‘I Am’ Documentary

The emotional roller coaster that is the I Am: Celine Dion trailer was just released. Even though the legendary singer is dealing with a serious disease, her resilience and positive attitude are evident. The trailer reminds us of the therapeutic value of song by mixing intimate moments with brief clips of her stirring songs.
This is a love letter to Celine’s fans as well as a tribute to her unshakeable spirit; it’s more than just a documentary.
Don’t miss I Am: Celine Dion, premiering June 25th on Prime Video.