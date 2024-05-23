A Blast From The Past: ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer Unveiled

The trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F just exploded onto the internet. Eddie Murphy is back as the legendary loose cannon Axel Foley, and he’s not holding anything back.
This time, things are personal. Axel’s daughter is in danger, and he’s on a mission to protect her, no matter the cost. He’ll break every rule in the book, team up with old friends (Rosewood and Taggart, baby!), and even form some unlikely alliances to take down the bad guys.
Get ready for non-stop action, gut-busting laughs, and a whole lot of 80s nostalgia. This is the Beverly Hills Cop we know and love, but with a fresh, modern edge.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hits Netflix on July 3rd.