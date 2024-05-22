Kevin Durand Shares Insight Into The Passionate Vision Behind ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’

After the critical and audience success of recent Planet of the Apes films, anticipation was high for Kingdom of thePlanet of the Apes. The film has soared to meet those expectations, earning praise from both critics and fans. Much of the credit goes to director Wes Ball, who brought a fresh perspective while preserving the heart of what made previous Apes movies so successful.
Kevin Durand, who plays Proximus Caesar in Kingdom, spoke highly of Ball’s collaborative approach and unwavering passion for the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Durand)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.