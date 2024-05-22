Jason Beghe Loved ‘Chicago P.D.’s’ More Personal Season

Faced with the prospect of a shorter season because of last year’s Hollywood strikes, the writers and producers of Chicago P.D decided to shake things up a bit in the show’s 11th season. With only 13 episodes to work with, star Jason Beghe says the show was able to focus on more personal story arcs for its characters; with the season finale airing tonight, Beghe thinks many of those storylines will be wrapped up in a very satisfying way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Beghe)
The Chicago P.D. season finale airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC and will begin streaming tomorrow on Peacock.