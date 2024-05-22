At 61, Demi Moore Embraces Vulnerability & Horror in Acclaimed ‘The Substance’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Photo credit: “Shutterstock.AI”

Demi Moore continues to redefine boundaries in her career with the acclaimed horror film, The Substance. Premiering to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, this body horror thriller follows a fading actress who discovers a mysterious substance that transforms her into a younger version of herself. The catch? This transformation comes at a chilling cost.

At 61, Moore bravely embraced the role’s vulnerability and rawness, including some nudity. In a Cannes press conference, she spoke about the experience. (click on the media bar below to hear Demi Moore).

While a release date has not yet been announced, keep an eye out for updates on when you can experience this unique and unsettling story.

