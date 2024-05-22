At 61, Demi Moore Embraces Vulnerability & Horror in Acclaimed ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore continues to redefine boundaries in her career with the acclaimed horror film, The Substance. Premiering to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, this body horror thriller follows a fading actress who discovers a mysterious substance that transforms her into a younger version of herself. The catch? This transformation comes at a chilling cost.
At 61, Moore bravely embraced the role’s vulnerability and rawness, including some nudity. In a Cannes press conference, she spoke about the experience. (click on the media bar below to hear Demi Moore).
While a release date has not yet been announced, keep an eye out for updates on when you can experience this unique and unsettling story.