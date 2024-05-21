The Magic Behind ‘Bad Boys’: Bruckheimer On Smith & Lawrence’s Enduring Chemistry

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence at Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE Experiential Event at Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles on May 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

The dynamic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for another explosive chapter in the beloved Bad Boys franchise! Their undeniable chemistry and comedic genius have cemented their place in action movie history, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die promises more of the same action-packed thrills and side-splitting laughter that fans have come to crave.

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the driving force behind the franchise, credits the enduring appeal of Bad Boys to the magical partnership between Smith and Lawrence. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Bruckheimer)

 

Don’t miss Bad Boys: Ride or Die, opening in theaters on June 7th.

