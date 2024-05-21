Show’s Creator Made Sure Kristen Bell Always Knew Her ‘Place’

Over the course of four seasons, The Good Place took viewers — and its characters — on a wild ride with enough twists and turns to cause whiplash. Kristen Bell, who starred in the series, acknowledged that she and co-star Ted Danson had been briefed on the show’s general trajectory from the time they joined the cast, but while the show was in production, she admitted to us she wasn’t sure how everything would all play out. That’s where creator Michael Schuur came in; Bell said that no matter how crazy it seemed like things were going to get in the story, Schuur kept her in the loop about how the writers planned to make it all work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Bell)