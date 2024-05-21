‘How Music Got Free’: The Docuseries Music Fans & Tech Lovers Need To See

Hold onto your headphones! Paramount+ is about to drop a bombshell docuseries on June 11th, called How Music Got Free. This two-part series, backed by Eminem, LeBron James, and other big names, dives into the wild west of the early internet, where file-sharing turned millions of music fans into accidental pirates.
Narrated by Method Man, this isn’t just another music doc. It’s a thrilling, often hilarious, look at how Napster and other platforms challenged the music industry’s status quo. Get ready for untold stories, insider interviews with artists like Eminem and 50 Cent, and a front-row seat to the digital revolution that changed music forever.
Don’t miss How Music Got Free – it’s a must-watch for anyone who loves music or remembers the early days of the internet!