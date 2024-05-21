Holly Hunter Takes Command In ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photo Credit Ricky Middlesworth/Disney/Pixar

The legendary Academy Award winner, Holly Hunter is boldly going where no one has gone before! She’s set to star as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy in Paramount+’s upcoming series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, from co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

Kurtzman and Landau are thrilled to have Hunter’s “extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, and brilliance” guide the next generation of Starfleet officers.

The series will follow a group of cadets facing challenges and triumphs at the prestigious academy, navigating friendships, rivalries, and a new threat to the Federation. Production starts this summer, so get ready to see Starfleet’s future take shape!

