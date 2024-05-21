From Ugly To Unnerving: Retta Takes On HGTV’s Wildest Homes

Retta’s back on HGTV, and this time, she’s facing her fears (kind of). Fans can look forward to a hilarious new season of Ugliest House in America where Retta’s sharp wit and side-eye will tackle the worst design disasters across the country. But hold onto your hats because HGTV is adding a spooky twist!
In the brand-new spinoff Scariest House in America, Retta will reluctantly brave haunted mansions and creepy dwellings, all while delivering her signature comedic reactions to whatever goes bump in the night. While she’s not exactly thrilled about the paranormal aspect (“I don’t DO scary!”), we’re betting her hilarious commentary will make it worth watching.
Expect lots of laughs, questionable decor choices, spooky surprises, and stunning transformations by designer Alison Victoria. Whether you love bad design or haunted houses (or both!), this HGTV lineup is sure to entertain.
Tune in for Ugliest House in America in 2025 and get ready for a frightfully fun Scariest House in America this October!