‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Officially Underway In Montana!

Yee-haw, Yellowstone fans! Dust off your cowboy hats and get ready to ride again because TV’s #1 show is back in production! The Duttons are returning to our screens this November, and we’re betting there’ll be more drama, more danger, and definitely more of that gorgeous Montana scenery.
The cameras are already rolling in Big Sky Country, where the Dutton family is once again fighting to protect their legacy and the land they hold dear. Will there be more family feuds? Of course! Will Beth Dutton deliver some more epic one-liners? You bet your bottom dollar! Will Rip Wheeler continue to be the ultimate ranch hand/heartthrob? Absolutely.
So, giddy up, partners! The countdown to November has officially begun. We’ll be here, patiently waiting (and rewatching past seasons) for our favorite modern-day Western to return.