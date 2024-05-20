Samuel L. Jackson: Animated ‘Garfield’ Draws A Big Heart

Considering it’s a Monday, it seems appropriate to be talking about Garfield the Cat. After all, the cartoon character, which started out as a comic strip more than 45 years ago, famously hated Mondays as much as he liked lasagna. Now, Garfield is back on the big screen with his first fully animated movie adventure, The Garfield Movie. (2004’s Garfield: The Movie mixed live action with animation.) In the new movie, Garfield meets his street-smart estranged father, voiced by none other than Samuel L. Jackson, as cool a cat as there is in Hollywood. Jackson is excited about the movie and said the filmmakers put a lot of thought into how his character would have survived on the streets, along with how the dynamic between father and son would play out. (Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)