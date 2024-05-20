‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Brings Out The Best In Ken Jennings

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
JEOPARDY! MASTERS- Photo Credit: (DISNEY/Eric McCandless) KEN JENNINGS

As Jeopardy! Masters reaches its climactic finish this week, the pressure is mounting for everybody — not just for the contestants, who are competing for a $500,000 grand prize, but also for host Ken Jennings. Jennings says that, even though he’s not playing the game, he still feels the same kind of intense pressure to excel as the stakes are raised. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ken Jennings)

Jeopardy! Masters finishes its run this week, with an episode on Monday night and its finale Wednesday night on ABC; episodes will start streaming the following day on Hulu.

