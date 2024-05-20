From Snarky Judge To Creative Genius: How Simon Cowell Birthed A Talent Phenomenon

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT –“Auditions 1” Episode 1901 — Pictured: Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Who knew Simon Cowell, the king of snarky comments, was actually the creative genius behind America’s Got Talent? Get ready for another summer of jaw-dropping talent, heartwarming stories, and those “what were they thinking?” moments we all secretly love on America’s Got Talent!

The show is entering its 19th season as one of the most beloved talent shows on television. We all love seeing incredible acts from all ages, and yes, even the ones that make us wonder, “How did they think that was good?”

In past interviews, Cowell recalled the struggle to sell the show initially, but he knew that the contestants and their stories would win people over. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)

 

Catch the season premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28th, 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

