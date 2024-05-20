Dakota Johnson & Sonoya Mizuno Explore The Complexities of Friendship In ‘Am I OK?’

Brace yourselves for a wild ride through the ups and downs of female friendship! Am I OK?, the critically acclaimed film that wowed audiences at Sundance, is finally making its way to Max on June 6th.
This isn’t your average chick flick. Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno deliver powerhouse performances as Lucy and Jane, best friends whose relationship gets a serious reality check when a long-held secret comes to light. Think awkward encounters, emotional breakdowns, and maybe even a dance-off or two.
Co-directed by the hilarious Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, Am I OK? is a refreshing and relatable take on love, loss, and figuring out who you really are. Whether you’re single, coupled up, or somewhere in between, this movie is guaranteed to hit you right in the feels.
So clear your calendars for June 6th and get ready to experience a film that’s equal parts funny, heartwarming, and thought-provoking. You won’t want to miss it!