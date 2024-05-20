Benedict Cumberbatch Uncertain About ‘Doctor Strange’s’ Future In The MCU

Fans are unsure about Benedict Cumberbatch’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and whether they will see him again in the role of Doctor Strange. During an appearance on The Playlist podcast to promote his upcoming Netflix miniseries Eric, Cumberbatch acknowledged that he knows very little about the future of
“Who knows! We will see. We will find out. I’m not sure where he’s been and what he’s been up to and who with, but yeah, I know as little as you.”
Cumberbatch last appeared as Doctor Strange in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although there’s been speculation about his involvement in future MCU projects, nothing has been officially confirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting announcements about the future of Doctor Strange and Cumberbatch’s role in it.