Vince Vaughn Takes a Wild, Murderous Ride Through the Florida Keys In ‘Bad Monkey’

Forget everything you thought you knew about Florida. Apple TV+’s Bad Monkeyis about to take you on a wild ride through the Sunshine State’s underbelly, where quirky characters and bizarre crimes collide.
Vince Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a disgraced Miami cop who’s traded his badge for a health inspector’s hat in the Florida Keys. But when a severed arm washes ashore, Yancy’s detective instincts kick in. With a chance to reclaim his former glory, he embarks on a twisted investigation filled with shady characters, offbeat humor, and a whole lot of Florida weirdness.
Premiering August 14th, this 10-episode dark comedy is based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel and promises to be a hilarious and suspenseful thrill ride. Get ready to meet a cast of unforgettable characters, including a mischievous monkey who might just hold the key to solving the case.
So, ditch the beach and grab your detective hat – this summer, the Florida Keys are calling. Don’t miss the premiere of Bad Monkey on Apple TV+ and prepare to be entertained, shocked, and maybe even a little bit terrified.