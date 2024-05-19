Ice-T: From Four Episodes To 25 Seasons On ‘Law & Order: SVU’

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Pictured: Ice T as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) 2024 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Law & Order: SVU has solidified its status as a television classic after 25 seasons, with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T as its central figures. Detective Fin Tutuola, portrayed by Ice-T, has grown to be a beloved character among viewers, despite starting out with just a brief four-episode deal.

Show creator Dick Wolf recognized Ice-T’s potential and took a chance that proved to be highly lucrative. This collaboration flourished into a mutually respectful and dependable partnership that spanned two decades. (Click on the media bar below. to hear Ice-T)

Fans can revisit his journey from a brief stint to a 25-season legend by catching up on past episodes on Peacock, while eagerly anticipating the show’s 26th season on NBC later this year.

