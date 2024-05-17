‘Shogun’ Fans Rejoice! Two More Seasons Of Epic Drama Are On The Way

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
“SHŌGUN” — Pictured: Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga. CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Copyright 2023, FX. All Rights Reserved.

All admirers of the highly regarded historical drama Shogun take note! Get ready to smile! After experiencing unprecedented popularity and breaking viewership records on FX, the epic saga will be returning to our screens for not one, but two more seasons.

Executive producer Michaela Clavell, co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, gifted lead Hiroyuki Sanada, and other members of the creative team will supervise the creation of the show. Although the exact dates of production are still pending, a group of talented authors is already being gathered for this summer.

If you haven’t yet started this exciting trip, you may watch all ten episodes of the first season on Disney+ overseas and Hulu in the United States.

Prepare yourselves for more breathtaking battles, intricate political intrigue, and enthralling storytelling as Shogun continues to reign supreme on our screens!

