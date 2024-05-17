‘MoviePass, MovieCrash’: The Rise and Fall Of A Movie Lover’s Dream (Gone Spectacularly Wrong)

Recall those wonderful times when cinema tickets were inexpensive and available in excess. Yeah, unfortunately, the dream suddenly became a nightmare. This documentary provides us with an inside look at how MoviePass went from being a hero to a zero in a matter of years as a result of a poisonous combination of corporate avarice, dubious business dealings, and wasteful spending.
This documentary is a must-see, regardless of interest level. It offers an insightful look at the darker sides of the film industry in addition to telling a gripping story of ambition gone wrong