Married Couple Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Host Revamped ‘Dinner & A Movie’ On TBS

A delicious improvement is coming to Saturday nights! The dynamic duo (and husband and wife) of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, who are both hilarious, are hosting a new version of Dinner and a Movie on TBS.
Starting June 1st at 8pm ET/PT, join this married couple for a weekly bash filled with playful banter, behind-the-scenes movie insights, and delicious dishes from surprise Food Network chefs.
In addition to the summer blockbusters Avengers: Endgame, The Greatest Showman, and We’re the Millers, the premiere includes Aquaman. Rewatching your favorite films with loved ones and lots of laughter is a great opportunity.
So grab your popcorn and tune in to Dinner and a Movie on TBS.