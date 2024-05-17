How Things Got ‘IF-fy’ For Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski

After writing, producing, and directing two A Quiet Place horror movies, John Krasinski has gone in the opposite direction with IF, a family-friendly comedy that mixes live action with the animated “invisible friends” that give the movie its title. Ryan Reynolds is one of the film’s live-action stars (along with Krasinski), while the animated voice cast includes Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, George Clooney, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt, to name just a few. Reynolds and Krasinski are also producers on the film, having developed the idea together, and Reynolds talked to us about how the project came about. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)