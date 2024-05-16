Second ‘Godzilla’ Movie Puts Director In The Driver’s Seat

L to r) GODZILLA and KONG in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What a difference a few years has made for Adam Wingard — when he was tapped to direct 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, he was stepping into a franchise that had been around for decades. Even in terms of the modern-day MonsterVerse, he was the fourth director in as many movies to take on the challenge. Now, he’s the first MonsterVerse director to return for a second film, and Wingard said that getting the chance to pick up where he left off with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gave him a sense of authorship and gave the movie a better sense of continuity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Wingard)

 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters.

