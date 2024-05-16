‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2 Trailer Drops, Teasing Deadly New Case & Voit’s Return

Criminal Minds: Evolutionis BACK! Get ready for the highly anticipated new season, premiering on June 6th, exclusively on Paramount+. The latest trailer promises a heart-pounding thrill ride as the BAU confronts a deadly new mystery: GOLD STAR.
Nevertheless, the story does not conclude there. Elias Voit, the notorious serial murderer, has reappeared and is getting perilously close to the BAU. When the squad confronts their greatest enemy, tensions mount, allegiances are called into doubt, and they are put through their most difficult test to date. Will they be able to survive and even emerge from the complicated aftermath of Voit’s return?
Don’t miss the first two episodes on June 6th, only on Paramount+!