‘Hard Knocks’ Goes Offseason: Inside the ‘New York Giants’ 100th Season Prep

Get ready for a unique look inside the NFL, football enthusiasts! HBO has just revealed a fresh season of Hard Knocks that promises to revolutionize the sport. This upcoming season will shine a spotlight on the NFL offseason and the New York Giants.
Starting on July 2nd, fans will have the special opportunity to get an exclusive look into the inner workings of the Giants as they get ready for their momentous 100th season. GM Joe Schoen and the team will be our guides as we take a journey through the NFL Scouting Combine, the exciting free agency period, the thrilling draft, and the minicamps where the new roster begins to form.
Prepare for insider scouting strategies, front-office conflicts, free agency pandemonium, and the emotions of draft day. This series offers a distinctive chance to witness the inner workings of the NFL and understand the challenges and successes in building a championship team.
Fans of the Giants will be able to observe closely how their team is getting ready for the upcoming season. Even if you’re not a die-hard Giants fan, this new season of Hard Knocks is a must-watch for all football enthusiasts.
Mark your calendars for the premiere on July 2nd on HBO and Max!