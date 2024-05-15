Freddie Highmore’s ‘Good Doctor’ Did Good Things For Autism Awareness

After seven seasons, The Good Doctor finishes up next week with its series finale. It’s been a satisfying run for the show’s star, Freddie Highmore, who played autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy. As he looks back on what the show has accomplished over its 126 episodes, Highmore said the aspect of the show that’s brought him the most pride has been the genuine sincerity with which he’s represented his character’s condition. By doing so, he said, he hopes he was able to help people see autism in a different light. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)
The series finale of The Good Doctor airs Monday at 10/9c on ABC.