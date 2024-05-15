Dune: Prophecy First Look Reveals Prequel Series Coming To Max

By Hollywood Outbreak
A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE: PART TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures COPYRIGHT: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Get ready to journey back 10,000 years before Paul Atreides in the new Max Original series, DUNE: PROPHECY. Follow two Harkonnen sisters as they fight to save humanity and establish the Bene Gesserit.

Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and more, this six-episode series promises epic battles, political intrigue, and the origins of a legendary sisterhood.

Catch the first look teaser and prepare for the fall premiere on Max!

