Dune: Prophecy First Look Reveals Prequel Series Coming To Max
Get ready to journey back 10,000 years before Paul Atreides in the new Max Original series, DUNE: PROPHECY. Follow two Harkonnen sisters as they fight to save humanity and establish the Bene Gesserit.
Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and more, this six-episode series promises epic battles, political intrigue, and the origins of a legendary sisterhood.
Catch the first look teaser and prepare for the fall premiere on Max!