Basically, ‘Instinct’ Was A Brutal Shoot For Michael Douglas

While Basic Instinct was a huge hit with movie audiences back in 1992, critics were, at the time, underwhelmed. The film’s three stars — Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, and Jeanne Tripplehorn — all wound up with Golden Raspberry nominations for their performances. With the passage of time, however, Basic Instinct has undergone a critical re-evaluation, with several critics now believing it’s one of the essential films of its era. Regardless of its outside reception, though, Douglas will always look back at “Basic Instinct” as one of his most difficult films. As he said at the time of its release, the Joe Eszterhas script guaranteed that he wouldn’t be getting much rest during the shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)