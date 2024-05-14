Nathan Fillion & ‘The Rookie’ Creator Know They’ve Got A Winning Formula

Nathan Fillion now has two long-running TV series under his belt — Castle, which ran for eight seasons, and The Rookie, which is still going strong in its sixth season. Fans of both shows will probably recognize a few similarities between the shows that extend beyond their star: Both shows have a strong mix of drama and comedy, and both have generally featured stories that wrap up neatly in each hour-long episode. Alexi Hawley was a writer and producer on Castle, and he created The Rookie; Fillion has been an executive producer on both shows. If the two of them were to work together again after The Rookie winds up his run, they told us they would most likely follow the formula that’s worked so well for them already. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion & Alexi Hawley)
