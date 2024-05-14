George Miller Unveils Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Ferocious” ‘Furiosa’ Transformation

Director George Miller, the mastermind behind the iconic Mad Max franchise, has a proven track record of spotting talent and crafting action-packed blockbusters. He launched Mel Gibson’s career in the titular role, and later cast music legend Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome – a bold move that paid off.
So when it came time to cast a younger Imperator Furiosa for the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Miller turned to one of the most in-demand actresses of today, Anya Taylor-Joy. And boy, did it pay off! Miller raves about Taylor-Joy’s performance, saying she brought a depth and intensity to the role that left him thoroughly impressed. (click the media bar below to hear George Miller)