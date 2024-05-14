Fire & Blood: ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Trailer Unleashes The Dance of Dragons

The wait is over, dragon fans! HBO has dropped the explosive trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, setting the stage for a fiery clash of Targaryens. The long-anticipated Dance of the Dragons, a brutal civil war, is about to tear Westeros apart.
Brace yourself for epic clashes between dragons, heart-wrenching betrayals that shatter families, and the emergence of a new generation of dragonriders eager to leave their mark on history. The Dance of the Dragons is about to begin, and the Seven Kingdoms will never be the same.
House of the Dragon season 2 premieres June 16th on HBO and streams on Max.