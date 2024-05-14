Bon Jovi May Be Living On A Prayer, But Not Living In The Past

Next month, Bon Jovi will release the 16th album of its four-decade career, neatly bookending the band’s output (for now): Five albums in its first decade, three each in the second and third, and now, five in the fourth. But while all of those albums obviously have played a role in the band’s history, as chronicled in the new documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, the man behind the band, Jon Bon Jovi, doesn’t like to dwell on the past too much. As he told us when he was discussing the new series, there are a lot of Bon Jovi songs and performances he hadn’t heard in years, but, after listening to them again, he felt a renewed sense of pride in what they’d done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Bon Jovi)
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is currently streaming on Hulu.