ABC’s Fall 2024 Schedule: New Dramas, Returning Favorites & More

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
HIGH POTENTIAL – ABC’s “High Potential” stars Kaitlin Olson. (ABC/David Bukach)
KAITLIN OLSON

ABC has revealed its captivating 2024-2025 fall primetime lineup, promising a mix of new dramas, returning favorites, and must-see events.

New Dramas:

  • Doctor Odyssey: This high-octane medical procedural from Ryan Murphy stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. It follows a cruise ship doctor navigating unique medical crises and interpersonal dynamics miles from shore. The show will join the Thursday night lineup with 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.

  • High Potential: This crime procedural, based on a popular French series, stars Kaitlin Olson as a brilliant single mom solving crimes. She teams up with a seasoned detective to bring a unique perspective to their investigations.

Returning Favorites and New Unscripted Series:

  • The Golden Bachelorette: After the successful debut of The Golden Bachelor, this new iteration will feature a woman in her golden years searching for love. It airs Wednesdays, followed by the new season of Abbott Elementary.

  • Scamanda: This ABC News Studios documentary series, based on the popular podcast, unravels the captivating and secretive story of Amanda Riley.

  • Other Returning Favorites: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank, The Rookie, Will Trent, The Conners (final season), American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and What Would You Do?

Midseason Premieres:

  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: This heartwarming series returns with executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak