ABC’s Fall 2024 Schedule: New Dramas, Returning Favorites & More

ABC has revealed its captivating 2024-2025 fall primetime lineup, promising a mix of new dramas, returning favorites, and must-see events.
New Dramas:
Doctor Odyssey: This high-octane medical procedural from Ryan Murphy stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. It follows a cruise ship doctor navigating unique medical crises and interpersonal dynamics miles from shore. The show will join the Thursday night lineup with 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.
High Potential: This crime procedural, based on a popular French series, stars Kaitlin Olson as a brilliant single mom solving crimes. She teams up with a seasoned detective to bring a unique perspective to their investigations.
Returning Favorites and New Unscripted Series:
The Golden Bachelorette: After the successful debut of The Golden Bachelor, this new iteration will feature a woman in her golden years searching for love. It airs Wednesdays, followed by the new season of Abbott Elementary.
Scamanda: This ABC News Studios documentary series, based on the popular podcast, unravels the captivating and secretive story of Amanda Riley.
Other Returning Favorites:America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank, The Rookie, Will Trent, The Conners (final season), American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and What Would You Do?
Midseason Premieres:
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: This heartwarming series returns with executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.