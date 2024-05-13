‘The Voice’ Season 26 Shakes Things Up With Snoop Dogg & Michael Bublé As Coaches

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS – “NBCUniversal Press Tour – NBC Sports’ “2024 Paris Olympics” Panel” — Pictured: Snoop Dogg in Pasadena, Calif. on February 14, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC Sports)

Hold the phone! The Voice just got a whole lot more interesting. Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé are ditching their usual gigs and stepping into the red chairs as coaches for Season 26. Yep, the rapper and the crooner are joining forces with Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani to shake up the singing competition like never before.

This unexpected pairing of coaches is sure to bring a unique blend of styles and personalities to the show. Imagine the musical mashups we’ll see with Snoop’s hip-hop flair, Bublé’s smooth jazz, Reba’s country twang, and Gwen’s pop-rock energy. It’s a recipe for pure entertainment!

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak