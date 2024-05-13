The Beach Boys Share Stories and Sneak Peeks of Disney+ Documentary At Abbey Road Studios

The Beach Boys Mike Love and Bruce Johnston made a special appearance at Abbey Road Studios in London to celebrate the 58th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Pet Sounds. Joined by director Frank Marshall, they shared stories and insights during a Q&A session moderated by Mariella Frostrup.
The event also served as a sneak peek into the upcoming Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys. This film promises a captivating look into the band’s history, featuring rare footage and interviews not only with The Beach Boys themselves but also with notable figures in the music industry.
Mark your calendars for May 24, 2024, when the documentary hits Disney+