Silence Is Over: Millie Gibson Can Finally Talk About ‘Doctor Who’

DOCTOR WHO – Disney Branded Television hosted the U.S. premiere of DOCTOR WHO at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The series streams Friday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+ where available, and May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (Disney/PictureGroup)
Millie Gibson arrived at a time of great change for the Doctor Who universe — a new Doctor, a change in showrunners, one of the most unexpected cliffhangers in the show’s history, and even a change in network. So, when Gibson was cast as the new Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday, there were a lot of secrets she was obligated to keep. Now, the wait is over, and the new “Doctor Who” episodes are finally starting to stream on Disney+, and Gibson said she’s thrilled that fans will finally be able to see what the new series has to offer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Millie Gibson)

Doctor Who is currently streaming on Disney+.

