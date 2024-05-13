John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds Ignite Imagination In ‘IF’

Get ready for a cinematic adventure like no other! After thrilling us with the eerie silence of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski is switching gears with his new family-friendly film, If! This fantastical tale follows a young girl who discovers she can see the imaginary friends that people have left behind as they grow up.
Joining Krasinski on this wild ride is none other than the charming Ryan Reynolds. So, what inspired Krasinski to take on this new project? (Click on the media bar below to hear John Krasinski)