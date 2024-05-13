Director Renny Harlin Returns With The Horrifying ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’

Director Renny Harlin, known for his 90s action blockbusters like Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger, ventures into the horror genre with The Strangers: Chapter 1. This chilling film follows a couple stranded in a remote cabin who become the targets of three masked assailants with no apparent motive.
Harlin, who dedicated the past few years to this project, eagerly anticipates audience reactions to his latest creation. In a recent interview, he shared his excitement (Click on the media bar below to hear Renny Harlin)