Director Renny Harlin Returns With The Horrifying ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’

By Hollywood Outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Renny Harlin attends “The Strangers: Chapter 1” Los Angeles Premiere at Regal LA Live on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate) Copyright 2024 Getty Images

Director Renny Harlin, known for his 90s action blockbusters like Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger, ventures into the horror genre with The Strangers: Chapter 1. This chilling film follows a couple stranded in a remote cabin who become the targets of three masked assailants with no apparent motive.

Harlin, who dedicated the past few years to this project, eagerly anticipates audience reactions to his latest creation. In a recent interview, he shared his excitement (Click on the media bar below to hear Renny Harlin)

 

The Strangers: Chapter 1 opens Friday.

