Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Traitors’ Lead Nominations

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the sixth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, honoring the best in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality television. The awards ceremony, scheduled for June 15th at the Fairmont Century Plaza, will be a welcome return to in-person celebration after the challenges of recent years.
Leading the pack with an impressive five nominations each are RuPaul’s Drag Raceand The Traitors. Both shows are contenders for top awards, including Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast, and Best Show Host.
“The historic strikes by the WGA and SAG/AFTRA necessitated a record amount of unscripted programming in all areas of television, from broadcast to cable to streaming, making the last 12 months a remarkable time for reality TV,” noted Critics Choice Association TV Branch Vice President Ed Martin.
“The depth and diversity of our nominees for the sixth annual Real TV Awards reflects the importance and ever-increasing scope of the genre, which continues to offer something for everyone.”